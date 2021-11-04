Thursday, November 4, 2021  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1443
Karachi police stop traffic for West Indies women cricket team

Practice sessions are being held at National Stadium

Posted: Nov 4, 2021
Last Updated: 15 mins ago

A traffic police official holds traffic while Rangers guard the intersection as West Indies women cricket team leave for practice session in Karachi on Thursday, November 4, 2021. PHOTO SAMAA DIGITAL

Police in Karachi stopped traffic in the red zone area as the West Indies women cricket team left their hotel for a practice session. Rangers and other security forces were deployed to ensure foolproof security.

The Windies arrived in Karachi on Monday and headed directly to the hotel for a mandatory quarantine period of three days.

From Thursday they began their training sessions at the National Stadium.

As the team left the hotel on Thursday morning, road traffic near Pearl Continental and Avari Towers hotels was stopped. Police used barricades to hold vehicles several meters back from the intersections.

Commuters honked when the blockage was prolonged.

Traffic was resumed after the team left for the National Stadium, escorted by security vehicles.

Rangers and police were put on high alert in the city and security teams patrolled roads in the red zone and adjoining areas.

The matches commence on November 8 at the National Stadium. After three matches on November 8, 11 and 14, both sides will travel to Zimbabwe for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier to be held from 21 November to 5 December.

West Indies are visiting Pakistan after New Zealand and England cricket teams last month announced the cancellation of Pakistan tours, citing security concerns.

