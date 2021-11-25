Karachi police arrest two fake ISI officers

Karachi police arrested two men on Thursday for pretending to be officers of the Inter-Services Intelligence Agency (ISI) from different areas of Karachi.

In the first incident, the Saeedabad Police arrested a fake ISI officer on the complaint of a businessman, Yousuf.

The suspect was identified as Muhammad Aqib Shahid.

The complainant told the police that Shahid had borrowed Rs2.3 million from him and promised to return it within a year.

Yousuf said that instead of returning the money, Shahid started threatening him.

The complainant said that the suspect told him that he is serving as an ISI major.

When Yousuf used his own sources to verify Shahid’s claim, he came to know that the suspect was in no way associated with the spy agency.

After this, he registered a case registered against the suspect at Saeedabad Police Station under Sections 489(f), 420 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Saeedabad police told SAMAA Digital that Shahid served with Pakistan Navy but was dismissed from the service for misconduct.

The officials said that the suspect used to meet businessmen and make friends with them by posing as an ISI officer. Shahid has a criminal record. He is wanted in many cases of financial fraud registered at different police stations in the city.

On the other hand, Preedy Police arrested a fake ISI officer from Karachi’s Saddar. A police mobile of Preedy Police Station was on patrol when it stopped a suspicious man near the Utility Store, Shara-e-Liaquat, Saddar.

The suspect identified himself as Ejaz Ali Babar and showed what he claimed was ISI ID card.

The police immediately contacted the higher authorities and shared details of the suspect. The agency confirmed that the ISI does not have any such person in its rank.

When the police searched him, they found the pictures of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and former DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed in his wallet.

A case has been registered against the suspect under sections 170, 171, and 140 of the Pakistan Penal Code or PPC on behalf of state.