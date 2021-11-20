Karachi nullahs victims likely to get houses in Taiser Town

The Sindh Secretary Local Government Engr Najam Ahmed Shah hinted on Friday that the provincial government is making arrangements for alternative houses for those affected by Mehmoodabad Nullah, Gujjar Nullah and Orangi Nullah operations.

Shah said the Sindh government is considering two locations: Lyari Development Authority (LDA) Scheme 42 or Taiser Town in Malir Development Authority.

The final decision is yet to be taken. It would be made after reviewing the availability of basic amenities at these two spots.

A meeting regarding the settlement of stormwater drains affectees was held at the office of Sindh LG Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

The meeting was attended by the KWSB managing director, SSWMB managing director, LDA director general and other officers.

Secretary LG department briefed the minister about the arrangements being made to provide alternate housing facilities to the nullahs’ affectees.

The secretary said that an initial feasibility report in this regard has been finalised keeping in view the availability of all basic facilities at the place where the displaced families will be settled.

The minister said the process of rehabilitation should be expedited.

He directed the KWSB managing director to visit the proposed sites and come up with a plan for laying down water and sewerage lines.

The National Disaster Management (NDMA) along with the Sindh government and the KMC demolished structures along the three nullahs in the city to widen the stormwater drains.

