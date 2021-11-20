Saturday, November 20, 2021  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi nullahs victims likely to get houses in Taiser Town

Sindh govt also considering LDA Scheme 42 for their rehabilitation

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

The Sindh Secretary Local Government Engr Najam Ahmed Shah hinted on Friday that the provincial government is making arrangements for alternative houses for those affected by Mehmoodabad Nullah, Gujjar Nullah and Orangi Nullah operations.

Shah said the Sindh government is considering two locations: Lyari Development Authority (LDA) Scheme 42 or Taiser Town in Malir Development Authority.

The final decision is yet to be taken. It would be made after reviewing the availability of basic amenities at these two spots.

A meeting regarding the settlement of stormwater drains affectees was held at the office of Sindh LG Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

The meeting was attended by the KWSB managing director, SSWMB managing director, LDA director general and other officers.

Secretary LG department briefed the minister about the arrangements being made to provide alternate housing facilities to the nullahs’ affectees.

The secretary said that an initial feasibility report in this regard has been finalised keeping in view the availability of all basic facilities at the place where the displaced families will be settled.

The minister said the process of rehabilitation should be expedited.

He directed the KWSB managing director to visit the proposed sites and come up with a plan for laying down water and sewerage lines.

The National Disaster Management (NDMA) along with the Sindh government and the KMC demolished structures along the three nullahs in the city to widen the stormwater drains.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Fawad: Schools, colleges caused extremism in Pakistan, not madrassa
Fawad: Schools, colleges caused extremism in Pakistan, not madrassa
We thought he had Covid but it was smog: Life...
We thought he had Covid but it was smog: Life in Lahore
Karachi court issues arrest warrants for PTI MPA Malik Shehzad
Karachi court issues arrest warrants for PTI MPA Malik Shehzad
SBP meeting, PPP power show, Fawad Chaudhry, EVMs, PAKvsBAN T20
SBP meeting, PPP power show, Fawad Chaudhry, EVMs, PAKvsBAN T20
Lahore union council issuing death certificates of living
Lahore union council issuing death certificates of living
Bodies of Kashmiri civilians exhumed, returned to families
Bodies of Kashmiri civilians exhumed, returned to families
Smog: Court orders Rs2000 fine for violating one-way traffic law
Smog: Court orders Rs2000 fine for violating one-way traffic law
Pakistan 44th nation to allow expatriates to vote but ...
Pakistan 44th nation to allow expatriates to vote but …
KDA director land suspended for allotting amenity land to Customs
KDA director land suspended for allotting amenity land to Customs
Karachi nullahs victims likely to get houses in Taiser Town
Karachi nullahs victims likely to get houses in Taiser Town
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.