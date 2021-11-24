Wednesday, November 24, 2021  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Karachi motorist runs over robbers, exchanges gunfire with them

One of the robbers died

Posted: Nov 24, 2021
Posted: Nov 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A motorist in Karachi ran over two robbers and then exchanged gunfire with them, killing one of the robbers and wounding the other on Tuesday, according to police.

The robbers had earlier stopped the motorist on Korangi Road and deprived him of his belongings, police officials said.

When they left riding a motorcycle after the robbery the car driver chased them in his car and hit their motorcycle as soon as he was able to catch up.

The motorist, who has not been named by the police, then exchanged gunfire with the robbers, who were identified as Saif and Ghafoor.

The robbers were wounded and Saif later succumbed to his injures.

The motorist suffered damages to his car due to the crash and the gunfight.

The Korangi Road is notorious for mugging incidents and every other day commuters lose their belongings or lives to robbers, SAMAA TV‘s Shahnawaz Ali says.

