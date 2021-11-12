Karachi man arrested for murdering teenage wife

A 17-year-old young man was arrested Friday for murdering his teenage wife in Karachi’s Haji Zakariya Goth near the Super Highway, according to the police.

The couple, ninth-graders, got married at the Lahore High Court nine months back. “On Friday, they got into an argument after which Hassan strangled his wife to death,” the investigation officer said.

The victim’s parents claimed that the couple parted ways a few months after marriage over some disagreements. “My daughter wanted Hassan to buy a new house for her,” her father said.

After living at her parents’ house for over three months, the victim moved back in with her husband four days back.

A case has been registered against the suspect at the Malir Cantt police station. The police have, on the other hand, sealed the crime site and started investigations into the case.

Violence against women in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.

Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)

Madadgar-1098

Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043

Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741

Dastak Foundation-03334161610

Bedari-03005251717

On June 21, Pakistan’s Senate passed the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2021. It will be passed after President Arif Alvi signs it. The bill states that these actions would be defined as domestic violence:

Threats of divorce or second marriage Invasion of privacy Insults Threats to cause physical pain Character assassination Willful or negligent abandonment Stalking Harassment Forcing or compelling a wife to cohabit with anybody other than the husband (SAMAA Digital note: such as in-laws)

The bill recommends punishment of six months to three years in prison and up to Rs100,000 in a fine for domestic violence.