Karachi fog delays flights, causes deadly collision

Two pilgrims were killed and 16 wounded

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Nov 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Dense fog delayed flight operations in Karachi—Photo: Online

The flight operations at the Jinnah International Airport were affected after dense fog appeared in multiple parts of Karachi on Thursday morning. The fog also caused a deadly collision on one of the highways, killing two and wounding 16 pilgrims heading to Iran.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), a number of flights were delayed because of low visibility.

Incoming flights from Islamabad at 7am and outgoing flights to Lahore were delayed. While the outgoing flight to Peshawar was rescheduled for 1pm.

The CAA said a flight from Karachi to Dubai was also pushed back for two hours while the flight of a foreign airline from Karachi to Istanbul was also delayed.

The officials early morning said the flights would be operational as soon as the fog decreases and the delayed flights would be rescheduled as well. The fog mostly cleared by 8am.

However, it caused a deadly collision at Karachi’s Northern Bypass leaving two people including a woman dead and wounding 16 others.

The victims were pilgrims heading to Iran in a bus.

Their bus collided with a truck due to fog.

The injured were moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The temperatures in Karachi have taken a slight dip. The Met Office said Karachi’s temperature will stay between 15 and 18 degrees Celsius till the end of November.

