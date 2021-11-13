Karachi fires, heated political scene, sugar production

Here are some of the developments we will be following today, Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Karachi fires

Fires broke out at a factory and an apartment building in Karachi before dawn on Saturday. The fire brigade officers were able to put down the fire at the factory near the Fish Harbour. No casualties were reported. However, at least four security guards were injured at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal apartment building after a fire started from the basement. Two are said to be in critical condition.

Political developments

The political scene in the country is heating up once again. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold a power show in Karachi today. Yesterday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and proposed an in-house change to bring down the PTI government. Fazlur Rehman says he would discuss the proposal with PDM parties. Meanwhile, Federal Minister Asad Umar has warned the PDM against a “long march” on Islamabad saying if they entered the federal capital PTI workers would thrash them. Another Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry has termed PDM as a group of ‘worn out wrestlers’ and said they needed energy boosting supplements. The statements have added to the charged political atmosphere. However, the PTI government also needs opposition support to pass key legislation at the Parliament. More developments are expected over the weekend.

Sugar production

The sugar prices are expected to go down as sugar mills have agreed to start the crushing season from November 15, instead of November 30. Pakistan Sugar Mills Association Chairman Zaka Ashraf has announced that mills in Sindh and South Punjab would start production from November 15, while those in Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would start on November 20.

Case against Shehbaz’s daughter

An accountability court in Lahore will hear a case against Rabia Shehbaz Sharif, who is the daughter of PMLN leader Shehbaz Sharif. The case stems from corruption allegations in a clean water project of Sharif’s Punjab government.

In case you missed it

Domestic consumers to get gas three times a day

Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar has said that the domestic consumers will get gas three times a day for cooking.

Mazar-e-Quaid gang rape: SHC admits appeal against sessions court’s verdict

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has admitted an appeal against the sessions court’s verdict to acquit three men in the retrial of a case pertaining to the gang rape of an eighteen-year-old woman in premises of Mazar-e-Quaid.

Atlas Honda records highest ever bike sales in October

Atlas Honda has recorded the highest ever monthly motorcycle sales in Pakistan. As many as 125,031 units were sold in October 2021.