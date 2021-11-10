Karachi elephants: KMC told to submit inspection report next week

The Sindh High Court has instructed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to reach out to German vet Dr Frank Goëritz and prepare a report on the condition of the four elephants at the Karachi Zoo and Safari Park.

At a hearing on Wednesday, the petitioner, Advocate Owais Awan and the Pakistan Animal Welfare Society, told the court that they have not received “any kind of express acknowledgment [from KMC] or any steps in facilitation for the medical assessment of the four African Elephants”, which was hindering the process and delaying the case.

The corporation’s lawyer argued that the veterinarian had already inspected the elephants and KMC officers have been in touch with him. “We are just waiting for a meeting to be held.”

The court, irked at KMC, pointed out that it seems like KMC doesn’t want to meet the German doctor. “Why don’t you have your own vets?”

At the last hearing, Dr Frank Goëritz, the head veterinarian at Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research, was finally given permission to travel to Pakistan for the health inspection of the four elephants.

The vet was due to arrive in Pakistan earlier this year but the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had blocked the health assessment and raised concerns over the way the funding was gathered for his visit. KMC then agreed to allow the inspection and agreed to pay his fee.

On November 10, the court instructed KMC to immediately prepare a report after talking to the German doctor and submit it by Monday, November 15.

Earlier this year, videos of the elephants surfaced and it showed that they had broken nails, cracked tusks, swollen legs, and damaged feet. Following this, an international animal rights group, the Pro Elephant Network, called for emergency medical assistance. KMC had, however, claimed it had treated them after applying petroleum jelly to their feet.

Free The Wild, a UK-based animal rights organisation, offered to send international experts for their health inspection but KMC withdrew its permission at the last minute.

The KMC was accused, in a petition filed in March-end, of neglecting the four elephants at Karachi Zoo and the Safari Park, keeping them chained in small enclosures (compared to international standards), and denying them medical care. The elephants, identified as Malika, Sonu, Noor Jehan, and Madhubala, were stolen from the wild in Tanzania and brought to Pakistan 11 years ago.

The claim was, however, denied by KMC officials and they remarked that the elephants are “perfectly healthy” and in “excellent shape”.

Abuse of animal rights became a topic of discussion among Pakistanis after the plight of Kaavan, the sole elephant at Islamabad zoo, was highlighted by activists and social workers. The Islamabad High Court ordered authorities to move all animals out of the Marghazar zoo because of the frequent mistreatment of animals. Kaavan was flown to a Cambodian sanctuary for retirement.

Since then, many activists have resisted and criticised Pakistan’s attempt to import more elephants, claiming that the animal is not native to the country so it lacks the facilities to provide proper care to them.

Ban on import of wild animals

Last week, the Islamabad High Court barred the Federal Board of Revenue and Ministry of Climate Change from importing “endangered and wild” animals into the country until further notice.

Justice Athar Minallah ruled that the conditions in which animals are being imported are “contrary to the mandatory requirements prescribed under the Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna and Flora Act, 2012, and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora”.