Karachi court issues arrest warrants for PTI MPA Malik Shehzad

A Karachi court has issued on Wednesday arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Malik Shehzad Awan and two others for assaulting and giving life threats to a citizen.

The court also ordered the authorities to block Awan’s Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC).

It also sent a letter to the Sindh Assembly Speaker about his arrest warrant. The court also asked the speaker to facilitate the police in arresting the absconder MPA.

According to police challan, Awan along with two others forcefully entered the house Malik Aslam. The accused were armed.

They broke the arm of Malik Aslam’s son Sajjad with the butt stroke of the Kalashnikov.

They allegedly misbehaved with the women of the house. They also gave deaththreats to the complainant Malik Aslam. A case has been registered against the accused at Medina Colony Police Station. Other accused named in the case were identified as Imran Shah and Qaiser.

The court has asked the investigation officer to arrest the accused and submit a progress report in the court.