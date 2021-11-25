Karachi commissioner seeks extension in demolition of Nasla Tower

The commissioner of Karachi has pleaded the top court to give him an extension of 50 days for the demolition of Nasla Tower and Tejori Heights.

On Thursday, Muhammad Iqbal Memon submitted reports on the updates on the demolition of the buildings, built on encroached lands, in the Supreme Court. He said that the administration has begun implementation on the orders of the chief justice.

“The demolition of Nasla Tower has already begun. But the process is complicated and we will need time for it,” the commissioner added.

The top court is expected to go through the reports later in the day.

Memon’s request comes a day after the Supreme Court instructed authorities to immediately demolish the building and summoned Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani for opposing the orders.

Ghani had said that he would rather resign from his post than demolish the buildings on the court’s order. Such rulings often lead to humanitarian crises, he added.

On Wednesday, the chief justice was annoyed at the delay in the demolition of the buildings. “Do you want to land in prison?” Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed admonished the commissioner warning that he could be held in contempt.

He ordered the commissioner to “take all the machinery of Karachi” and start demolishing the Nasla Tower.

The apex court, last month, ordered the demolition of the multi-storey residential building along with the Shahrae Faisal. Nasla Tower was declared to have been built on encroached land by the Supreme Court on June 16 this year.

Nasla Tower is built over 1,121 square yards on Plot No193-A in the Sindh Muslim Cooperative Housing Society.