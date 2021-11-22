IMF loan, Justice Nisar linked audio clip, PDM meeting, T20I

Here are some of the developments we will be following today, Monday, November 22, 2021.

IMF loan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to release the next loan tranche of $1b for Pakistan under the $6b programme, according to an IMF statement. The staff level agreement was reached after protracted negotiations that began on October 5. The agreement is subject to approval from the Fund’s Executive Board.

Audio clip

Former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar says an audio clip being attributed to him is “fabricated”. The audio clip has been published by a website being run by a self-exiled journalist, Ahmed Noorani. The website claims that Justice (retd) Nisar could be heard telling another person that he had been told by institutions to sentence Nawaz Sharif to pave way for Imran Khan. The former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) also allegedly says that Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz will also be sentenced. The other person says a sentence for the daughter could not be justified, and Justice (retd) Nisar says that he agrees with the statement but his “friends” would not relent. Speaking to SAMAA TV and other media outlets, the former CJP termed the audio clip as “fabricated.” He said either the voice was not his or the clip has been produced by stitching together clips from his speeches. “I have never said that to anyone,” he says.

PDM

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold a steering committee meeting today to discuss a possible long march on Islamabad. Today’s meeting will explore possible dates for the march, but a final decision would be made at November 23 meeting.

State land encroached

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that computerization of the land records has revealed that a total of 824,210 acres of state land was encroached upon in Pakistan. The land is worth Rs5.5 trillion, he said. The premier has vowed to take action against land grabbers.

Lahore smog

Lahore is still under smog four days after the Punjab government issued a notification to implement smog prevention steps that include private businesses working with 50% staff in offices.

T20I

Pakistan and Bangladesh will play their third T20 International match today. Pakistan has already won the series by 2-0. The teams will be playing test matches starting November 26.