Wednesday, November 3, 2021  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Accident involving Justice Iftikhar’s vehicle leaves two injured

Bikers moved to PIMS hospital as another accident kills one

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A vehicle used by former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry was involved in a road accident that left two bikers injured in Islamabad on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, in a hit and run case, a biker was killed and another wounded.

Former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry and his family members were travelling in their vehicle on the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad when the vehicle got involved in a road accident near the Pakistan Sports Complex.

The accident left two motorcyclists injured. They were moved to the PIMS Hospital and were said to be in stable condition.

The former chief justice and his family members remained unhurt.

The vehicle was being driven by the chauffeur.

In a separate incident, a speeding car ran over two motorcyclists in Islamabad. One young man, identified as Shabir, was killed and another was injured.

The woman driver fled the scene leaving behind the vehicle, which was moved to Shalimar Police Station.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Justice Iftikhar's vehicle accident, justice Iftikhar accident, Islamabad accidents,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gulf Air’s Islamabad-bound flight misses flying into a hill
Gulf Air’s Islamabad-bound flight misses flying into a hill
TLP agreement: PM Imran Khan to address the nation Wednesday
TLP agreement: PM Imran Khan to address the nation Wednesday
Fake pir arrested for raping woman in Lahore
Fake pir arrested for raping woman in Lahore
FIA arrest man for pocketing Rs20.66m by forging boss’ signatures
FIA arrest man for pocketing Rs20.66m by forging boss’ signatures
Lahore men arrested for harassing, lunging at woman in rickshaw
Lahore men arrested for harassing, lunging at woman in rickshaw
PM to address nation, Pakistan in semi-finals, PTI-TLP seat adjustment
PM to address nation, Pakistan in semi-finals, PTI-TLP seat adjustment
Chaman border, TLP agreement, relief package, demolition orders
Chaman border, TLP agreement, relief package, demolition orders
Stranded Indus dolphin found dead in Khairpur
Stranded Indus dolphin found dead in Khairpur
Thirteen injured in blast near Kharan's Chief Chowk
Thirteen injured in blast near Kharan’s Chief Chowk
Four suspected TTP terrorists killed in Hangu
Four suspected TTP terrorists killed in Hangu
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.