Accident involving Justice Iftikhar’s vehicle leaves two injured

A vehicle used by former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry was involved in a road accident that left two bikers injured in Islamabad on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, in a hit and run case, a biker was killed and another wounded.

Former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry and his family members were travelling in their vehicle on the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad when the vehicle got involved in a road accident near the Pakistan Sports Complex.

The accident left two motorcyclists injured. They were moved to the PIMS Hospital and were said to be in stable condition.

The former chief justice and his family members remained unhurt.

The vehicle was being driven by the chauffeur.

In a separate incident, a speeding car ran over two motorcyclists in Islamabad. One young man, identified as Shabir, was killed and another was injured.

The woman driver fled the scene leaving behind the vehicle, which was moved to Shalimar Police Station.