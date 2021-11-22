Judiciary under fire: petition against former judge and ‘fabricated’ audio

A petition has been filed with the Islamabad High Court against former Gilgit-Baltistan Justice (retd) Rana Shamim who claimed last week that former Chief Justice of Pakistan (ex-CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar had instructed the lower judiciary to keep PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in jail during the 2018 general elections.

The petition was heard on Monday as Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar denied a new salvo of allegations that came in the form of an audio clip. Justice Nisar says the audio clip being attributed to him is “fabricated”.

The clip has been published by a website, called Fact Focus, being run by a self-exiled journalist, Ahmed Noorani. The website claims that Justice (retd) Nisar could be heard telling another person that he had been told by institutions to sentence Nawaz Sharif to pave the way for Imran Khan. The ex-CJP also allegedly says that Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz will also be sentenced. The other person says a sentence for the daughter could not be justified, and Justice (retd) Nisar says that he agrees with the statement but his “friends” would not relent.

Speaking to SAMAA TV and other media outlets, the former CJP termed the audio clip as “fabricated.” He said either the voice was not his or the clip has been produced by stitching together clips from his speeches. “I have never said that to anyone,” he says.

The Fact Focus has also published what it claims to be a forensic analysis report from Garret Discovery certifying that the audio had not been tampered with.

However, to prove his point Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday retweeted an audio clip that stitches together speeches of PMLN supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif to imply that Nawaz Sharif is confessing to his “corruption” and praising Imran Khan.

ٹیکنالوجی نے کیا کیا کر دیا ہے، ایک مثال یہ ہے۔۔۔۔ https://t.co/BBVHP8WLJI — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 22, 2021

Chauhdry captions the clips as what technology could do.

Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar’s rebuttal follows another statement from him denying the allegations levelled by Justice (retd) Rana Shamim.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday heard a petition, filed by a lawyer, against Justice Shamim who has been accused of professional misconduct.

IHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition and said that the issue had already been taken up by the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

He ordered the petition to be moved forward to the chief justice.

The petitioner has blamed Justice Shamim for “fomenting hatred between the state and its poeple” and requested that the former judge be stripped of his privileges.

The allegations and the audio clip against the ex-CJP have led to calls from the PMLN to correct the “wrongs.”

PMLN’s Shehbaz Sharif said, “the emergence of a new audio clip of former Chief Justice shows how Nawaz Sharif & Maryam Nawaz were targeted as part of a grand scheme to keep them out of political process. Time has come to right the wrongs inflicted on them. The nation looks forward to justice system.”

The audio clip comes after Ali Ahmed Kurd, a senior lawyer, claimed that there was pressure on the judiciary from one institution. Kurd’s claims were rejected by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.