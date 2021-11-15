Monday, November 15, 2021  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Joint parliament session, president in Quetta, Kiwis confirm Pakistan tour

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Listen to the story
Here are the stories we will be following today, November 15, Monday. President Dr Arif Alvi will reach Quetta Monday for a two-day visit. He will attend various programmes on women empowerment and breast cancer awareness. He will also meet Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha and Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. A joint parliament session, which was canceled last week, has been rescheduled for today. It will legislate on electoral reforms, Electronic Voting Machine or EVM, the reservations raised by allies, and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis. The draft of the SME Policy 2021-2025 will be presented to the Economic Coordination Committee for approval today. It will benefit small businesses by loans up Rs10 million. Women will, on the other hand, be exempted from income tax. A fire erupted at the Cooperative Market in Karachi's Saddar Sunday afternoon. The flames engulfed the market and caused heavy financial losses. No loss of life was reported. The fire department declared it a "third-degree" fire and enlisted help from other government agencies including Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, and the Karachi Port Trust to take part in the firefighting operation, SAMAA Digital's Aamir Majeed reported. Read more here. SAMAA Sports: New Zealand confirm tour of Pakistan next year: sources PHOTO: ICC New Zealand have confirmed their tour of Pakistan next year, sources said Sunday. New Zealand Cricket officials contacted Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials over the matter, where they assured tour of Pakistan next year, sources inside the board confirmed.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Here are the stories we will be following today, November 15, Monday.

President Dr Arif Alvi will reach Quetta Monday for a two-day visit. He will attend various programmes on women empowerment and breast cancer awareness. He will also meet Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha and Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

A joint parliament session, which was canceled last week, has been rescheduled for today. It will legislate on electoral reforms, Electronic Voting Machine or EVM, the reservations raised by allies, and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis.

The draft of the SME Policy 2021-2025 will be presented to the Economic Coordination Committee for approval today. It will benefit small businesses by loans up Rs10 million. Women will, on the other hand, be exempted from income tax.

A fire erupted at the Cooperative Market in Karachi’s Saddar Sunday afternoon. The flames engulfed the market and caused heavy financial losses. No loss of life was reported. The fire department declared it a “third-degree” fire and enlisted help from other government agencies including Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, and the Karachi Port Trust to take part in the firefighting operation, SAMAA Digital‘s Aamir Majeed reported. Read more here.

SAMAA Sports: New Zealand confirm tour of Pakistan next year: sources

New Zealand confirm tour of Pakistan next year: sources
PHOTO: ICC

New Zealand have confirmed their tour of Pakistan next year, sources said Sunday. New Zealand Cricket officials contacted Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials over the matter, where they assured tour of Pakistan next year, sources inside the board confirmed.


 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Joint parliament session, Arif Alvi in Quetta, New Zeland confirm Pakistan tour, headlines, outlook, fire in Cooperative Market
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Top fire official suspects 'arson' in Karachi's Cooperative Market blaze
Top fire official suspects ‘arson’ in Karachi’s Cooperative Market blaze
What caused rumours of Tariq Jameel's road crash injuries
What caused rumours of Tariq Jameel’s road crash injuries
T20 World Cup final, artificial rain for Lahore, car prices
T20 World Cup final, artificial rain for Lahore, car prices
South Korean national killed in Karachi
South Korean national killed in Karachi
CAA grants Afghan airlines permission for flight operations in Pakistan
CAA grants Afghan airlines permission for flight operations in Pakistan
KMC strips advertisement signboards, hoardings from public places
KMC strips advertisement signboards, hoardings from public places
Did you buy sugar at reduced price?
Did you buy sugar at reduced price?
Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity rate falls below 1%
Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate falls below 1%
Pakistan releases 20 Indian fishermen from Karachi jail
Pakistan releases 20 Indian fishermen from Karachi jail
Karachi’s Green Line: 5 years, 9 deadlines, 1 dream
Karachi’s Green Line: 5 years, 9 deadlines, 1 dream
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.