Joint parliament session, president in Quetta, Kiwis confirm Pakistan tour

Here are the stories we will be following today, November 15, Monday.

President Dr Arif Alvi will reach Quetta Monday for a two-day visit. He will attend various programmes on women empowerment and breast cancer awareness. He will also meet Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha and Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

A joint parliament session, which was canceled last week, has been rescheduled for today. It will legislate on electoral reforms, Electronic Voting Machine or EVM, the reservations raised by allies, and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis.

The draft of the SME Policy 2021-2025 will be presented to the Economic Coordination Committee for approval today. It will benefit small businesses by loans up Rs10 million. Women will, on the other hand, be exempted from income tax.

A fire erupted at the Cooperative Market in Karachi’s Saddar Sunday afternoon. The flames engulfed the market and caused heavy financial losses. No loss of life was reported. The fire department declared it a “third-degree” fire and enlisted help from other government agencies including Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, and the Karachi Port Trust to take part in the firefighting operation, SAMAA Digital‘s Aamir Majeed reported. Read more here.

PHOTO: ICC

New Zealand have confirmed their tour of Pakistan next year, sources said Sunday. New Zealand Cricket officials contacted Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials over the matter, where they assured tour of Pakistan next year, sources inside the board confirmed.



