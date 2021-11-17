Joint parliament session: Govt ‘bulldozes’ EVMs, other bills amid pandemonium

A host of bills are being put to vote one by one in a joint session of Parliament amid pandemonium from the opposition benches. The government, however, proved its majority after the joint house approved a law by 221 to 203 votes to introduce electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the next general elections.

Minutes later the joint session also approved some others bills. Under the legislation passed on Wednesday, Pakistanis living in other countries would be allowed to vote in the elections through I-Voting system.

At least 16 members of Parliament (MPs) from opposition parties remained absent during the voting. The absent opposition members included Naved Qamar, Akhtar Mengal, Ali Wazir, and Yousaf Talpur.

Other laws were also passed:

The joint session passed a bill to comply with the International Court of Justice ruling about Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Two Muslim family laws were passed

The treasury and opposition member almost came to blows and sergeants at arms were called in.

Opposition members later staged a walk out from the session, alleging that the vote count was rigged. They also tore up copies of the agenda.

Before the voting began Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari blasted the government’s attempt to “bulldoze the legislation.”

Bilawal said if the controversial law to allow the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the upcoming general elections was approved the opposition would not accept the result of next general elections.

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif urged the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to postpone the session, and warned that the passage of “black laws” would harm Pakistan.

Shehbaz vowed that the opposition would do everything to stop the government from bulldozing the controversial legislation.

PMLN leader blasted the controversial bill on EVMs calling it “evil and vicious machines.” He said only eight countries in the world were using EVMs and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had rejected them.

Sharif said the PTI government wanted to pass the bills to prolong its rule.

Responding to the opposition leader, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said every election since 1970 has been questioned with rigging allegations and the government wanted to “clean up the blot” left by the past.

Opposition to challenge the legislation

Shortly before the session commenced, the opposition parties met to discuss their strategy in the face of the government’s designs to get the legislation through and it was proposed that if the government managed to pass the controversial bills in the joint session, the legislation would be challenged in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif presided over the joint parliamentary party of the opposition. The meeting also focused on ensuring full attendance from the opposition members when the bills are put to vote.

There were reports that some of the opposition MPs may remain absent from the session.

After the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif told journalists that the opposition was satisfied with its numbers. When asked if they would be able to defeat the government, Shehbaz Sharif said, “Whatever God wills is going to happen.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the other hand, was seen meeting with MPs. When journalists asked questions about it, the PM returned, “Whom am I meeting?”

Asked if he expected any surprise from the opposition, the PM said a real player is always well prepared before entering into the field.

Key bills in joint session

The government called the joint session on several key issues. Although the debate focused on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the next general elections, a more important piece of legislation concerns the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). One of the bills expected to be passed at today’s session would grant greater autonomy to the SBP. Shaukat Tarin, the advisor to the PM on finance and revenue, has confirmed that the autonomy of the SBP is one of the preconditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The bills expected to be introduced and passed include:

The State Bank of Pakistan banking services corporation amendment bill, 2021

Electoral reforms bills to allow the use of EVMs and to allow overseas Pakistanis to vote in Pakistan’s elections.

A bill about Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and the International Court of Justice

National College of Arts institute bill

Two bills about Muslim family law

Anti-rape bill 2021

Charity registration and facilitation bills for the Capital Territory Islamabad

Hyderabad Institute technical management science bill

The number game

The government postponed the joint session last week after its allies, PMLQ and MQM, backtracked on their support for the bills. On Tuesday night, the government said it had the required numbers. Reports said that the Jahangir Tarin Group, a faction within the PTI, also assured the PM of its support for the legislation.

A neck and neck fight?

There were reports that the outcome of the joint session could be unpredictable. While PTI Senator Faisal Vawda boasted that a number of opposition MPs would support the government, PMLN’s Javed Latif claimed that if the powers that be were to remain neutral the government would be defeated by 30 to 35 votes. They were speaking on SAMAA TV’s Show Nadeem Malik Live.