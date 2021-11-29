Jamaat-e-Islami activists clash with police near Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

A group of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) activists clashed with the police near Islamabad’s D-Chowk on Sunday as they protested against rising inflation and tried to march towards Parliament. However, party leaders prevailed over them to retreat.

The JI Youth Wing activists held a demonstration against rising inflation in Islamabad on Sunday. The protesters marched to the D-Chowk removing barbed wires and barriers and staged a sit-in there.

Some of the protesters, however, did not stop at the D-Chowk and tried to march on the Parliament building.

When the police stopped them, the protesters clashed with the officers. However, JI leaders were quick to control the situation. They prevailed over the protesters to return to the main group staging the sit-in.

JI head Siraj ul Haq addressed the sit-in and alleged that the ruling PTI had distorted the concept of the Riyasat-e-Madina and promoted corruption in the country.

Imran Khan should prepare himself to face accountability, he said.

Siraj ul Haq said the JI would offer at least 50% of its party tickets to the youth in the next general elections.