IT minister announces paperless Parliament, 911 helpline

As part of the effort to digitize the workings of federal government and its interlinked departments, the National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan will be made completely paperless by December 2022.

This was announced by the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haq Saturday.

He was speaking to the press after inaugurating the digital studio at the Karachi Press Club, built in collaboration with the ministry of IT and Telecommunication.

The minister said that after Dember 2022, the proceedings of the parliament will be completely digitized.

“This will save the money spent on purchasing and transporting files and papers. We will also be able to save the printing cost,” said Amin ul Haq.

He also said that the federal government is taking steps for providing provide internet connectivity to the rural population, specially the youth.

“The villages in Sindh will be connected to the internet, which is imperative in modern times,” said the minister.

Syed Amin ul Haq regretted the attitude of Sindh chief minister and IT minister when the federal government sought Sindh’s help for this program.

“We wrote letters to both of them but they didn’t even reply. The provincial IT minister's principal secretary wrote back citing the minister’s unavailability due to engagements,” said Amin ul Haq.

He also announced the construction of an information technology park in Karachi.

He announced that a “Karachi App” will be launched soon to enable Karachi’s citizens to renew license and identity cards and pay bill from their homes.

About the long awaited Green Line project, he said that it will be inaugurated “anytime this month.”

Amin ul Haq also said that all the city’s emergency helplines and utility numbers will be merged into a single helpline.

“Instead of separate number for each service, the citizens will only have to dial 911, and they will be connected to the concerned department,” the minister said.

The president and general secretary of Karachi Press Club thanked the minister and his department. They said that this is the first-of-its-kind digital studio in any press club of the country and this will facilitate digital journalists.