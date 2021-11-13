ISPR: Two soldiers martyred during intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Hoshab

Two soldiers were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Hoshab area on Saturday.

The Inter Services Public Relations in a statement said that the security forces conducted the IBO as they had received information about the presence of “externally supported terrorists.”

The martyred personnel were identified as Lance Naik Liaqat Iqbal and Sepoy Ramzan.

During the operation, the terrorists suffered heavy losses.

This is the third terrorist attack of the day.

Two policemen killed in Raghagan Dam explosion

Two policemen were martyred in Bajaur after a bomb exploded near and under-construction Raghagan Dam in Tehsil Khar of Bajaur in erstwhile FATA. The policemen were reportedly deputed to guard the site.

The martyred policemen have been identified as Tasdiq Hayat and Sartaj, according to local journalists.

Police squad targeted in Quetta

Another device exploded in Quetta’s Nawa Kalay area Saturday afternoon wounding at least six people.

Police said the bomb targeted an Eagle Squad unit of the police. Around four kilograms of explosives and ball bearing were used in the explosion.

Four women buying goods in the market, a passerby and an Eagle Squad member were wounded, they said.

No one claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Spike in militant attacks

Militant attacks have increased since August when the Taliban took over Afghanistan. At least 71 personnel of security forces have been killed since then, according to data compiled by South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP).

At least 28 security forces personnel were killed in October, the most deadly month of the year.