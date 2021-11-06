Saturday, November 6, 2021  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1443
Islamabad High Court prohibits import of endangered animals

Rules depriving animals of natural habitat unlawful

Posted: Nov 6, 2021
Last Updated: 19 mins ago

The Islamabad High Court has prohibited the import of endangered and exotic species into Pakistan. In a written order issued on Saturday, Justice Athar Minallah instructed the Federal Board of Revenue to ensure endangered animals are NOT imported in Pakistan until the next hearing. "Depriving animals of their natural environment for human recreation is a violation of their fundamental rights," the court ruled. "The existence of human species on this planet depends on survival and conservation of the animal species and their natural habitats." The judge observed that the conditions in which animals are imported into the country are "contrary to the mandatory requirements prescribed under the Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna and Flora Act, 2012, and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora". The trade of animals, which involves the process of import or export, subjects them to unnecessary pain and suffering, which is a punishable offense. Justice Minallah has, therefore, directed the Ministry of Climate Change and FBR to justify the legality of the conditions prescribed under the Import Policy Order. Until then, the import of exotic animals has been banned, the court added, adjourning the hearing till November 19. Pakistan's animal rights laws According to the Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna and Flora Act, 2012, there are some requirements for importing a wild animal into the country: an import permit or no objection certificate issued by the management authority.import shall be for purposes that are not detrimental to the survival of the species involved, and to other indigenous species of flora or fauna.the proposed recipient of a living specimen is suitably equipped to house or care for it.the management authority is sure the specimen is not used for commercial or entertainment purposes.
Pakistan’s animal rights laws

According to the Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna and Flora Act, 2012, there are some requirements for importing a wild animal into the country:

  • an import permit or no objection certificate issued by the management authority.
  • import shall be for purposes that are not detrimental to the survival of the species involved, and to other indigenous species of flora or fauna.
  • the proposed recipient of a living specimen is suitably equipped to house or care for it.
  • the management authority is sure the specimen is not used for commercial or entertainment purposes.

 
