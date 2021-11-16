Islamabad Expressway crash leaves three dead

Three people were killed and one was injured after a car collided with other vehicles in Islamabad on the night between Monday and Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Shakarparian on Islamabad Expressway.

According to police, a car overturned because of high speed and then collided with other vehicles.

Four people in the overspeeding car were severely wounded and three of them later died.

The bodies and injured were moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate and Medical Centre Islamabad.

The deceased were identified as Fahad from Jhelum, and Haris and Shariq from Rawalpindi.

Train hits college van

Meanwhile, one woman student was killed in Sheikhupura when a train hit a college van.

The Jaranwala Express coming from Shorkot collided with the college van near Sheikhupura at a level crossing.

One student was killed and ten others were injured in the accident.