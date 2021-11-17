Wednesday, November 17, 2021  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Technology

iPhone’s ‘secret button’ you might not know about

You have to search the settings for it

Posted: Nov 17, 2021
Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Source: https://appleinsider.com/

Apple’s iPhone comes loaded with several features, thanks to company’s regular updates to its operating system iOS. The latest set of updates, iOS 15 were released to the public in September. 

However, with these swift updates, users don’t get enough time to discover all the features of their iPhone and are bound to miss out on several features that can make their phone usage more convenient.

One such feature is “Back Tap”. 

Back Tap has been in iPhone since iOS 14 was released, yet many users don’t know about it and do not use it. 

As the name suggests, it involves tapping the back of your iPhone. As a result, the phone will activate several features. 

With Back Tap activated on their iPhones, users quickly double or triple tap on the back of their phones to activate features like control center, assistive touch, Siri shortcuts, magnifier, reachability, and voice over. 

Back Tap adds an extra hardware button and can be activated in iPhone that allow wireless charging (iPhone 8 or later). 

How you can activate Back Tap 

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch, and tap Back Tap. 

In this window, the users will find many system actions that they can activate just by tapping the back of their iPhone.  

Source: Macadmin

These actions include app switcher, flashlight, home screen, notification centre, lock screen, Siri, spotlight, volume change, etc. 

Users can choose one set of actions to be activated on double tab and another on triple tap.

This feature enables the users to quickly perform actions which would otherwise include multiple tapping on the device. 

