International flights resume at full capacity, nationwide price hike

Notes from the newsroom
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Saturday, November 6.
In a session on October 27, 2021, the Council of Islamic Ideology declared that chemical castration was against the tenets of Islam and suggested that alternative effective penalties should be proposed. SAMAA Digital asked leading scholars heading various Madrassas why this punishment was considered against the principles of Islam. Read here.
Less than a week after the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was classified as “a militant banned organisation” by the most vociferous minister in the federal cabinet, Fawad Chaudhry, it is being described as a potential political ally of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). PTI’s Punjab president Ejaz Chaudhry has said he will pay TLP chief Saad Rizvi a visit as soon as the latter is released from prison. Read all the developments here.