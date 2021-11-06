International flights resume at full capacity, nationwide price hike

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Saturday, November 6.

The Civil Aviation Authority has issued a notice to all international airlines allowing inbound and outbound flights at full capacity. Covid-19 vaccination is a must for travelers.

The opposition slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan during a National Assembly session Friday. Leaders such as Yousaf Raza Gillani and Shehbaz Sharif criticised the PTI government for the rising inflation in the country. Slogans of “shame shame” were chanted as well. The session will resume Monday at 4pm.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has increased the power tariff for all residential consumers by Rs1.39 per unit.

Exclusive: Chemical castration and shariah

Artwork by Obair Khan

In a session on October 27, 2021, the Council of Islamic Ideology declared that chemical castration was against the tenets of Islam and suggested that alternative effective penalties should be proposed. SAMAA Digital asked leading scholars heading various Madrassas why this punishment was considered against the principles of Islam. Read here.

TLP update

Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party shout slogans during a sit-in protest in Lahore on October 21, 2021, demanding the release of their leader Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, son of late Khadim Hussain Rizvi, founder of hardline religious political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

Less than a week after the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was classified as “a militant banned organisation” by the most vociferous minister in the federal cabinet, Fawad Chaudhry, it is being described as a potential political ally of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). PTI’s Punjab president Ejaz Chaudhry has said he will pay TLP chief Saad Rizvi a visit as soon as the latter is released from prison. Read all the developments here.