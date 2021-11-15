Monday, November 15, 2021  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Install water pipelines, sewage system around Karak temple: SC

The temple has been completed repaired, KP govt says

Posted: Nov 15, 2021
Last Updated: 52 mins ago

A policeman inspects the burnt Hindu temple a day after a mob attack in a remote village in Karak district, some 160 kms southeast of Peshawar on December 31, 2020. Photo: AFP

The Supreme Court has instructed the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to install water pipelines and a sewage system in areas surrounding the Krishna Dwara temple in Karak. "Ensure cleanliness is maintained in the area. There should be no stagnant water, especially around the temple," the top court ruled. At a hearing on Monday, KP's advocate-general revealed that the construction of the temple has been completed while the process of recovering money, for damages, from the attackers was underway. "So far, Rs3.1 million have been collected from 23 out of 123 suspects," he said, adding that the recovered money has been deposited in the treasury. In December 2020, a mob of more than 200 people attacked a temple situated in Karak’s Teri union council. The attackers set the building on fire and vandalised the temple for hours as the police were missing from the scene. In the months that followed, at least 119 people were arrested. The Supreme Court took a suo motu notice of the attack. It was revealed during the proceedings that Rs34 million will be required to renovate the temple. Karak temple In July 1919, Guru Shri Paramhans Dayal was laid to rest in Karak and a temple was built there. Muslim residents of the area closed the temple after the Partition in 1947. In 2015, the Krishna Dwara temple was restored on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The Hindus and the Muslims signed an agreement on December 22 agreeing that the renovation of the temple would not exceed the specified area. Advocate Rohit Kumar, a representative of the Hindu community, said the residents violated the agreement by vandalising the temple. But Muslim residents of the area claimed that the Hindu community was illegally expanding the temple building. They said the matter was reported to the police too. Residents said the police’s failure to intervene angered the masses who later vandalised the temple.
The Supreme Court has instructed the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to install water pipelines and a sewage system in areas surrounding the Krishna Dwara temple in Karak.

“Ensure cleanliness is maintained in the area. There should be no stagnant water, especially around the temple,” the top court ruled.

At a hearing on Monday, KP’s advocate-general revealed that the construction of the temple has been completed while the process of recovering money, for damages, from the attackers was underway.

“So far, Rs3.1 million have been collected from 23 out of 123 suspects,” he said, adding that the recovered money has been deposited in the treasury.

In December 2020, a mob of more than 200 people attacked a temple situated in Karak’s Teri union council. The attackers set the building on fire and vandalised the temple for hours as the police were missing from the scene.

In the months that followed, at least 119 people were arrested. The Supreme Court took a suo motu notice of the attack. It was revealed during the proceedings that Rs34 million will be required to renovate the temple.

Karak temple

In July 1919, Guru Shri Paramhans Dayal was laid to rest in Karak and a temple was built there. Muslim residents of the area closed the temple after the Partition in 1947.

In 2015, the Krishna Dwara temple was restored on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Hindus and the Muslims signed an agreement on December 22 agreeing that the renovation of the temple would not exceed the specified area.

Advocate Rohit Kumar, a representative of the Hindu community, said the residents violated the agreement by vandalising the temple.

But Muslim residents of the area claimed that the Hindu community was illegally expanding the temple building. They said the matter was reported to the police too.

Residents said the police’s failure to intervene angered the masses who later vandalised the temple.

 
