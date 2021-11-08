Instagram wants to pay you $8500 for a 60-second Reel

Instagram is ready to pay creators $8500 for a 60-second-video clip, also called a “Reel”. This is a part of a new initiative launched by Instagram to incentivize users to make more reels on the app.

This new initiative is called “Reels Play Bonus” which include money for creators whose reels perform well on the app.

Instagram announced the bonus through a post, saying that “Reels bonuses are opportunities for creators to earn money directly from Facebook and Instagram for creating content.”

Initially, these bonuses are restricted for select creators in the US only. The creators who are selected for these bonuses will get an invite from Instagram and they can only use that link to monetize their reels.

The company says that the Reels Play Bonus will be rolled out to creators all over the world next year.

Creators who are invited for this program can see bonuses available in the Professional Dashboard on their Instagram accounts.

However, the company didn’t announce the specific amount that each creator will earn.

But, now, creators, who have been invited to the program, are sharing their bonuses’ status and the amount that they can earn if their reels meet certain criteria.

Jackson Weimer, who is a freelance contributor for Forbes magazine and covers memes confirmed that he has been paid money for making reels.

Instagram is paying me $8,500 to make Reels.



They are that desperate to beat out TikTok. pic.twitter.com/WQhFcXCXDT — Jackson Weimer (@jweimermedia) October 29, 2021

According to the screenshots posted by Weimer, he is eligible to earn $8500 if his reels get 9.28 million plays. However, he has to get these views by November 26.

Source: Jackson Weimer/ Twitter

According to his tweets, his reels have been played more than 10,000 times. By November 6, he has made more than $1000 from his reels.

Made my first $1,000 from posting Instagram Reels on https://t.co/YXvyPzH853 pic.twitter.com/df79jzZakv — Jackson Weimer (@jweimermedia) November 5, 2021

According to Later, Maddy Corbin who has more than 51,000 followers on Instagram shared screenshots of the Reels Play bonus page from her account.

Source: Later.com

The screenshots shared by Corbin showed that she has to earn 1.74 million plays on her Reels in month to earn $1000.

Facebook’s plans to incentivize creators

In July this year, Facebook, whose name is now changed to Meta, announced $1 billion investment in “programs that give creators new ways to earn money for the content they create on Facebook and Instagram.”

“This investment will include new bonus programs that pay eligible creators for hitting certain milestones when they use our creative and monetization tools,” the company said in its statement.

“We’ll also provide seed funding for creators to produce their content. Our goal is to help as many creators as possible find sustainable, long-term success on our apps.”

Experts view this new incentive as part of company’s strategy to lure users away from other popular short-form video platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

According to statistics, TikTok has 1 billion monthly active users and the app has been downloaded 3 billion times. YouTube Shorts follow TikTok in terms of popularity with more than 15 billion daily views.

Both YouTube Shorts and TikTok have launched funds to pay creators for their content.

In May, YouTube announced “YouTube Shorts Fund,” which is a $100M fund to be distributed among the creators on the platform.

“Anyone is eligible to participate in the fund simply by creating unique Shorts that delight the YouTube community,” said YouTube.

TikTok also has a program to pay content creators on its platform. It launched a monetary program for creators in August this year. The company plans to spend $1B over the next three years to allow creators to earn a money from TikTok.