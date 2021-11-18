Indian politicians at Kartarpur, SBP meeting, overseas Pakistani voters

Here are some of the developments we will be following today, Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Indian Punjab Chief Minister at Kartarpur

The Indian government has reopened the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims after 20 months. The corridor, directly connecting Indian Punjab with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur, was closed due to the coronavirus epidemic and it is being reopened in connection with the 552nd birth anniversary commemorations of Guru Nanak. Those who will be visiting Kartarpur today include Indian Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Sing Channi, famous TV host and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, two deputy chief ministers of Indian Punjab Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Om Parkash Soni, other ministers, and several members of the Indian Punjab Legislative Assembly.

State Bank of Pakistan meeting

After the Parliament passed a bill to grant greater autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), key monetary policy decisions are expected. The SBP has moved up the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to address the “unforeseen developments” that have impacted the inflation and balance of payments. The meeting will be held on Friday, November 19, but the news is likely to keep investors on their toes today.

Overseas Pakistanis react to I-Voting bill

Overseas Pakistanis have expressed happiness over getting the right to vote in Pakistan’s elections. A joint session of Parliament on Wednesday approved a law that will allow Pakistanis living outside the country to vote using an I-Voting system through the internet. The joint session passed a total of 33 bills amid uproar from the opposition benches. Under the legislation passed yesterday, the next general elections would be held using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the State Bank of Pakistan will be more autonomous, Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav will be allowed a review as per the decision by the International Court of Justice, and universities will be set up in Islamabad and Hyderabad.

Zainab Market fire

A fire at the Zainab Market in Karachi was finally extinguished Wednesday night. However, there is no sign of normalcy at the market on Thursday.

A section of the Abdullah Haroon Road that passes in front of the market was still closed for traffic Thursday morning.

Smog

Lahore High Court will hear petitions about environmental pollution and smog. Many cities in Punjab, especially Lahore, have been affected by smog.

