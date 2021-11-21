India seizes China-bound cargo, PTI-TLP alliance, gas shortage in Pakistan

Here are some of the developments we will be following today, Sunday, November 21, 2021.

In a significant development, India claims to have seized radioactive material from containers being shipped from Karachi to China. The containers were seized by Indian customs on Mundra Port in the Indian state of Gujrat on Thursday, but the development was reported on Saturday by Indian media outlets. Pakistan, however, has rejected the Indian claims and said that the containers were empty and had been used earlier to transport fuel from China to Karachi for K-2 and K-3 nuclear power plants.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf senator and President of party’s Punjab chapter Senator Ijaz Chaudhry met the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Saad Rizvi in Lahore. They have discussed a possible alliance between the PTI and TLP, though no announcement was made. Earlier this month when the PTI government held negotiations with the TLP, Chaudhry said that he would visit Rizvi and present him flowers after he is released.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged “the establishment” to withdraw its support for Prime Minister Imran Khan to avoid a clash with the opposition. Speaking at a PDM rally in Peshawar against rising inflation, Rehman said “as long as you stand behind [Imran Khan], our stone will be thrown and it may or may not hit him but it would fly into your chest.

Several cities of Pakistan are facing prolonged gas shortages due to the difference between the supply and demand. Both commercial and residential customers are battling with low-gas pressure which is hampering day-to-day activities.

On the cricket field, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The third and final match of the series will be played tomorrow. After the T20I series, both teams will face each other in a two-match Test series starting from November 26. PCB has announced the squad for the Test matches last week.