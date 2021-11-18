India kills 9 Kashmiris including two used as human shields

Security forces in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) have killed at least nine Kashmiris including a doctor and a businessman who were used as human shields before being murdered.

Indian authorities have also arrested the families of the killed civilians after they staged a sit-in for the return of bodies.

Indian security forces have buried Dr Mudasir Gul and Altaf Ahmed Bhat at unknown places and refuse to hand over the bodies to the families.

Indian authorities admit that Dr Mudasir Gull, 40, a dental surgeon, and Altaf Ahmad Bhat, 48, who owned a shopping centre, were both civilians, but they have declared them Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the militants.

Gul and Bhat were killed in Srinagar along with two suspected militants. Aljazeera journalists Rifat Fareed reported that the police took Gul and Bhat to the shopping centre owned by Bhat and asked them to knock on the room where suspected militants were believed to be hiding.

During the encounter that lasted for hours, the two suspected rebels and both civilians being used by human shield were killed.

One of the suspected militants killed was identified as a local named Amir Magray, 22. His family says he was innocent and worked a small job. The other suspected militant was declared a Pakistani national, but Indian authorities did not provide any proof.

Indian occupation forces have martyred 30 Kashmiris since October 1 Pakistan Foreign office

Indian security forces in IoK have adopted a policy of burying slain militants at unmarked graves, instead of returning the bodies to their families.

When Indian forces refused to hand over the bodies, the families of Gul, Bhat and Magray staged a sit-in on Wednesday. Indian forces raided the sit-in on Wednesday night and arrested the protesters.

Videos being shared on social media show security personnel raiding the protest and an agitated old man asking a security man to shoot him.

This is happening right now is Srinagar. Family is being detained for demanding a dead body. #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/mJf705djRw — Haziq Qadri (@haziq_qadri) November 17, 2021

Mudasid Gul’s wife challenged the police to prove that his husband was a militant OGW and said that if it is proven they should shoot her and her minor daughter.

However, Indian journalists on Thursday claimed that authorities have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the “controversial encounter.”

#Kashmir: Wife of Dr Mudasir Gul, one among the four killed on Monday by government forces in a purported encounter, protesting in press enclave Srinagar with their year-old girl, Inaya.



“He was not a terrorist, they murdered him. Give us justice, give justice to Inaya” pic.twitter.com/RFqyLKgk6e — Aakash Hassan (@AakashHassan) November 17, 2021

Another five Kashmiris, including a commander of The Resistance Front (TRF), were killed in two different encounters in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

Three militants have been killed in the Pombay operation while two were killed in the Gopalopra operation, Greater Kashmir reported.

One of the militants killed in Gopalpora was identified as Afaq Skinder, a resident of Ray Kapren Shopian. Police said he was district commander of TRF and was active since December 2020.

Pakistan condemns extra-judical killings

Pakistan has condemned the extra-judicial killing of Kashmiris.

“The Indian occupation forces have martyred at least 30 Kashmiris in fake encounters or so called ‘cordon and search operations’ since 1st October 2021,” the Foreign Office said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The statement said “the killing spree of innocent Kashmiris perpetuated by Indian occupation forces continues with shameless impunity. It further exposes the unspeakable violence being perpetrated by the ‘Hindutva’ inspired extremist BJP-RSS combine that has turned IIOJK into an inferno where no one, not even innocent civilians, professionals, women, children and elderly are safe from the state-terrorism of the occupation forces.”

The foreign office called on the international community to take immediate notice of the Indian state terrorism in the IOK and hold India accountable for human rights violations.