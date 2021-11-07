In a first, PIA achieves ‘perfect’ EU safety score

Report by Rizwan Alam

For the first time in history, Pakistan International Airlines has achieved the “perfect” score on the Safety Audit for Foreign-Origin Aircraft conducted by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

The news was revealed by PIA CEO Arshad Malik on Twitter. “Under [the] EASA mandate, Safety Assessment of Foreign Aircraft (SAFA) inspections of commercial aircraft landing in Europe, Canada and Gulf [countries] is conducted on regular basis and is assessed.”

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, PIA has achieved the perfect SAFA score, he said.

The Safety Audit for Foreign-Origin Aircraft periodically conducts surprise checks for all the non-European airlines at different airports across the world.

— Air Marshal Arshad Malik (@amarshadmalik) November 5, 2021

The national carrier’s Boeing 777 and Airbus 320 were inspected by the EU watchdog. The reports revealed zero findings of safety hazards in both aircrafts. This makes PIA one of the world’s safest airlines to travel on.

Malik lauded PIA’s team for their “dedicated” and “sincere” efforts. “Bravo PIA Team for making Pakistan proud,” he added.

The national carrier has been on the radar of the EU Aviation Safety Agency for more than a year now. Earlier this year, it extended travel restrictions imposed on PIA for an indefinite period and directed the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority to get a safety audit conducted by International Civil Aviation Organisation.

EASA first suspended PIA flights to EU member countries in July 2020 over safety concerns. The restrictions were then extended till March 31, 2021.