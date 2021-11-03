PM Imran Khan announces 30% subsidy on ghee, flour, pulses

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an address to the nation Wednesday, announced a 30% subsidy on ghee, for 20 million families in Pakistan. This will benefit over 130 million Pakistanis.

The premier unveiled a big public relief package aimed to mitigate the difficulties faced by the people due to the rising inflation. He said the package will take the country on the path to becoming a welfare state. Here are the salient features of the package:

Subsidy on essential food items

The PM said that an Rs120 billion subsidy will be provided to people. This will bring down the prices of daal, ghee, and flour. It will be a joint venture of the provincial and federal governments. Ehsaas Rashan will provide a six-month subsidy of Rs1,000 per month to families with a poverty score of less than 39 and an income of Rs31,500 per month.

The governments of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and AJK have already agreed to participate in the programme. In other federating units, the federal share of subsidy worth Rs350 per month will be given for each eligible household.

Interest-free loans

Under the Kamyab Pakistan Programme, interest-free loans worth Rs1.4 trillion will be provided to four million families. The loans will be provided for these purposes:

House construction

Farmers can get a loan of half a million for investment on lands

Half a million for business in cities

Skilled training for individuals

Scholarships and stipends

The prime minister has announced six million scholarships and school stipends for students. "We are investing Rs47 billion on this scheme. The provincial governments are on board with this package.

None of the previous governments have given such a massive educational program in the history of Pakistan, he added.

Health cards

The premier promised that every Pakistani family will have a health insurance card.

This programme is already functional in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and they can claim health insurance amounting to Rs1 million at any government hospital.

"We have initiated this program in Islamabad. It will be introduced in Lahore by December this year." Health cards will be given to families in Punjab by March next year.

The PM requested the Sindh government to initiate such a programme soon too.

Successful policies

"We got Pakistan with a bad economy, the highest deficit, the highest loans, and even higher interest. We had almost zero reserves. We had no money to pay liabilities. In this hard time, Saudi Arabia, China were a big help and saved us from the default."

In these conditions, the PM said: "We had to seek help from IMF as we didn't have dollars to pay liabilities. Later, Pakistan was hit by covid. Pandemic happens in 100 years, this brought crisis globally not just in Pakistan." Even the rich sections of the society in the developed countries had to suffer, he pointed out.

"I am very proud to say that my team and the NCOC, with the help of top doctors, military, ministers, provincial, took data-based decisions. Pakistan's policies were recognised internationally for dealing with Covid the best way."

He said that instead of shutting down the country, the government focused on imposing smaller and targeted lockdowns which helped the economy sustain itself.

Due to these policies, rice growth expanded by 13.6%, sugarcane 22%, wheat 8%, cotton 81%, textile 183%, automobile 131%, oil and gas 75%, electricity 13%. Motorcycles and tractors reported record sales in the country this year. Tax collection, too, increased by 37% this year.

"These indicators show that we are on the right track."

'Not just Pakistan'

Talking about the looming gas shortage, the prime minister said: "We are about to face a gas shortage in winters. The US has increased natural gas prices by 116%. On the other hand, Pakistan has not increased prices for household consumption. The only price we had to increase was on the gas we were exporting. We wanted to reduce prices but it’s not in our hands as these involve international buying."

He said that inflation is a reality, and the opposition and media have a right to criticize the government. "But I would like to request media be balanced."

The PM highlighted that inflation is a problem the entire world is facing today. According to the Bloomberg index, commodity prices have increased up to 50% globally this year. In Turkey, the inflation rate is 19% and their currency has fallen by 45%. The US and Europe have recorded the highest inflation after 2008. Germany has seen peak inflation after 50 years.

Talking about inflation, he said that when oil prices increase, the inflation rate rises too. International oil prices shot up by 100% within four to five months the oil prices shot up by 100%. A barrel of oil cost $42, now it’s being sold for $85. But Pakistan increased petrol prices by just 33%.

"Pakistan is selling petrol at the cheapest price in the region. But I want to tell you that we need to [further] increase petrol prices. To pay off loans, we need to increase prices," the prime minister regretted.

'The biggest relief package in Pakistan's history'

Earlier Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the package will benefit more than 10 million people. This will be the biggest relief package in the history of the country, PTI tweeted.

On Tuesday, at a media talk after the federal cabinet meeting, PM's Advisor on Political Affairs Shahbaz Gill said that the premier will also take the nation into confidence over the political and security situation in the country.

The PTI government has been facing criticism ever since it approved an Rs10 hike in the price of petrol last month. Major opposition parties such as PML-N and JUI-F announced country-wide protests against the "unprecedented inflation".

Another challenge that came in the government's way was demonstrations by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and several other cities in Punjab were closed for days. Trains were canceled and businesses were closed. Nearly 11 police officers were killed in clashes between the government and TLP supporters.

Hours before the PM's address was aired, PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the government's package was a "hoax". The biggest relief package for the nation will be PM Imran's resignation, she added.