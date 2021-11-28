Sunday, November 28, 2021  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1443
HOME > News

I’ll do everything to make Pakistan Islamic welfare state: Imran

leadership that came up through the political system was divorced from faith, he says

Posted: Nov 28, 2021
Posted: Nov 28, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he wants to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state based on the concept of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H.) like the state of Madinah.

During a video interview with American Islamic scholar Shaykh Hamza Yusuf, the PM said that he had everything before coming into politics but he stepped in because he had faith and knew that he had responsibilities to his society.

Imran Khan said that he had been blessed with everything because Allah wanted him to utilise everything so he got to help his country and his people.

"I have faith in Allah therefore I must use everything I have to make Pakistan an Islamic Welfare State. I want to base this country on two principles such as a welfare state and a humane state that takes care of its lower level of society and the other is rule of law,” he added.

"When I started politics, people were afraid to get involved in politics and then I got into politics, powerful people played down my character, but you learn from your failures. I struggled for 22 years," he said.

During the interview, Imran Khan talked about the misuse of power as well.

He said most politicians use power for personal gain, therefore the leadership that came up through the political system was divorced from faith.

Imran Khan said that ego destroyed any person, and success and honour were given only by Allah. Also, it was very important to have modesty inside.

"I believe a rich man is one who does not trade himself."


