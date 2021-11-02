Hub car bomb blast claims one life

Reporting by Mujeeb Ullah

A man was killed and two more were injured on Monday after a bomb installed under a car exploded as it traveled on the RCD Highway near the town of Hub in Balochistan.

The deceased was identified as Mir Akram Sajdi.

According to the preliminary police report, the bomb was installed under the chassis of the car.

The injured were provided medical care at a local hospital in Hub before shifting them to a hospital in Karachi.

The site of the explosion was immediately cordoned off by security forces who collected evidence from the crime scene.

Condemning the incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo ordered the Inspector-General of Police to apprehend the elements involved in this blast as quickly as possible.

This is the second such incident occurring over the past weeks.

Earlier, a local journalist, Shahid Zehri, had also died in a similar manner near Hub.

