How overseas Pakistanis can get problems resolved back home

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pakistanis based overseas can have their problems resolved back home through the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission.

Over nine million Pakistanis can reach out to the commission with their problems, according to Tariq Mahmood ul Hassan, vice-chairperson of OPC.

“The commission was formed in 2014 with an aim to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis,” Mahmood said on SAMAA TV’s show Qutb Online. The service doesn’t require any charges.

After a complaint is registered on the online portal, the OPC allots a number to it and after every 15 days the complaint is updated with progress made in the case.

The commission even provides security in certain cases by summoning notices to the parties involved in a case as the act under which the commission was formed allows arbitration. The OPC alerts the police station in the jurisdiction if the person is facing threats.

Tariq Mahmood remarked that the commission is going to organise training workshops. It recently had talks with car rentals about providing training to drivers working with overseas Pakistanis.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



