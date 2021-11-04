Historic relief package, petrol prices to be increased, rupee strengthen

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we follow today, Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a historic relief package of Rs120 billion to provide essential commodities to twenty million families on subsidized rates. PM Imran Khan added that due to factors that are not in the hands of the government, petrol prices will have to be increased further. Here are the salient features of the package.

Opposition leaders criticised the relief package as a joke. They said that it’s an “acceptance of the government’s failure.”

The Pakistani rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar, as the local currency appreciated by 0.34% in the market.

The US dollar has fallen by Rs170 on the third trading day of the week. According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan or SBP, the greenback declined by Rs0.57 to Rs169.97 in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

The gold price per tola dropped Rs250. According to rates compiled by the All Sindh Sarrafa Jewelers Association. A tola of gold is now selling for Rs117,400. The price per 10-gram gold fell by Rs214 to Rs100,652.

In case you missed it

Inbound air travel in Pakistan will operate at “full quantum” from November 10 owing to the downward trend in coronavirus cases, the National Command and Operation Centre has announced.

According to the new rules, the following countries have been placed in Category C. This means that passengers from these countries will have to fulfill the test criteria.

Armenia

Bulgaria

Costa Rica

Iraq

Mexico

Mongolia

Slovenia

Thailand

Trinidad & Tobago

Ukraine

Pakistan has revoked overflight permission to a private Indian airline for Sringar-Sharjah flights.

The permission was reportedly granted to GoFirst, formerly known as GoAir, a low cost airline owned by Jehangir Wadia, who is a great-grandson of Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah.