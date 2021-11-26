Heavy police contingent deployed at Nasla Tower to control protest

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Karachi authorities have deployed a heavy contingent of anti-riot and anti-encroachment police at the Nasla Tower which the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday ordered to be demolished within seven days, rejecting a plea from the Karachi Commissioner who had sought 50 days period to raze the building.

Officials say the police have been deployed to control a possible protest from the residents of Nasla Tower and the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD), which has announced that it is stopping all constructions projects in Karachi to protest the Nasla Tower demolition.

Women police officers have also been deployed amid the possibility that women and children would participate in the protest.

Rangers personnel were also seen near the Nasla Tower where several police vans, buses and fork lifters dotted the scene.

Rangers personnel have also ben deployed near the Nasla Tower. PHOTO Sohail Rab Khan

Nasla Tower was vacated by the residents last month after the Supreme Court ordered it to be demolished using controlled blast. However, experts later revealed that Pakistan lacked the technology to take down buildings using controlled implosions.

Eventually, Karachi Commissioner hired a local contractor and started the demolition process using manual labourers and machines. A hollowed-out structure stands out among other buildings alongside the Sharae Faisal since Thursday.

Photo: SAMAA TV

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court found that the Nasla Tower had been constructed on encroached land.

The apex court rejected an appeal filed by the residents and the builder.

After several delays in the demolition, the court on Wednesday warned Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon that he could be held in contempt and sent to jail.

Consequently, later in the evening, bulldozers and cranes arrived at the site.

Police vans and fork-lifters were seen near the Nasla Tower on Friday afternoon. PHOTO Sohail Rab Khan

The task of manual demolition has been handed over to a contractor, selected by the Office of the Karachi Commissioner. A technical committee has been formed by the Sindh Building Control Authority to oversee the razing of the Nasla Tower.