Hearing on Judge’s claims, protesting govt employees, Sikh pilgrims

Here are some of the developments we would be following today, Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

The Islamabad High Court has taken notice of the claims by former Gilgit-Baltistan Justice Rana Shamim about former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar. The court has summoned Justice (retd) Rana, journalist Ansar Abbasi, and others today. Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan has cancelled his foreign visit to appear before the court on this important issue. Justice Rana, in an affidavit, claimed that the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar deliberately kept Nawaz, Maryam jailed before the 2018 elections.

Opinion: Did former GB top judge commit contempt of court?

Prime Minister Imran Khan has successfully convinced his political allies PMLQ and MQM to support the government legislation on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the NAB amendment. The government plans to call a joint session of Parliament this week, most likely, on Wednesday.

Hundreds of government employees plan to hold protests in Islamabad to demand promotion and the restoration of allowances. They would march from the Finance Ministry to the Prime Minister Office.

The ceremonies to commemorate the 552nd birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak are being held from November 17 to November 26, with the main ceremony being held at Kartparpur in Narowal. Pakistan has issued visas to over 3,000 Indian Sikhs. While several Sikh pilgrims from Afghanistan have arrived via the Torkham border crossing.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken notice of the illegal sale and allotment of Evacuee Trust property. It will hear a case today. The chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board and the DG FIA have been summoned to the court.

Lahore is facing rising smog levels, which have affected life in the city. Air Quality Index of Lahore was recorded above 500 throughout the last week.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay foundation stone of a road from the Lillah Interchange to Jhelum today. The Rs16b project will be completed in two and a half years and will also benefit the population of Khoshab, Gujrat and Azad Kashmir.

The sugar price in the wholesale market in Karachi has fallen below Rs100, SAMAA TV reported. However, retailers have not yet lowered the prices.