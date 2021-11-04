Gun attack, explosion in Balochistan kill two

A gun attack in the Dera Bugti district of Balochistan has killed two people, including a constable of the Levies, while an explosion in Quetta has left two people wounded.

Police say the gun attack took place near Phelawagh in Dera Bugti.

The victims were riding a motorcycle and travelling from Dera Bugti city to Phelawagh when unidentified attackers shot them dead.

The deceased are said to be part of the security detail for Sarfaraz Bugti, Balochistan’s former interior minister.

In a separate development, an explosion at Quetta’s Munir Mengal Road left two police personnel injured.

They were targeted in front of the police recruiting centre. Some reports claimed the attackers lobbed a hand grenade at them and fled.

Police and FC personnel arrived a the scene after the attack.

The wounded policemen were patrolling the area.