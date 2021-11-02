Tuesday, November 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Gulf Air’s Islamabad-bound flight misses flying into a hill

Aircraft was allowed to descend to 5,000ft, instead of 8,000ft

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

An international airline narrowly escaped a major accident on Tuesday because of the alleged negligence of an air traffic controller in Islamabad.

A Gulf Air passenger airplane missed crashing into a hill after it was misguided by a negligent air traffic controller.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, the flight was on its way to Islamabad from Bahrain at 4am. The plane descended to 5,000 feet on the instructions of the air traffic controller.

However, all aircraft in that particular area are required to maintain an altitude of 8,000 feet. The pilot took the Boeing 787-9 to a higher altitude after the aircraft’s GPS system alerted them about the hazard of a nearby hill.

The pilot had asked ATC for a lower altitude because of bad weather, the CAA maintained. “The ATC instructed him not to drop the altitude but later allowed (the aircraft) to descend (further) after multiple calls by the pilot.”

The director-general of CAA has initiated a probe into the incident and suspended the air traffic controller. The investigation board will make further inquiries.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Administration decides to demolish Nasla Tower manually
Administration decides to demolish Nasla Tower manually
LHC acquits Czech model jailed on drug charges
LHC acquits Czech model jailed on drug charges
TLP agreement: PM Imran Khan to address the nation Wednesday
TLP agreement: PM Imran Khan to address the nation Wednesday
Fake pir arrested for raping woman in Lahore
Fake pir arrested for raping woman in Lahore
Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest again
Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest again
PM formulating massive relief package to counter inflation: Fawad
PM formulating massive relief package to counter inflation: Fawad
Chaman border, TLP agreement, relief package, demolition orders
Chaman border, TLP agreement, relief package, demolition orders
Lahore men arrested for harassing, lunging at woman in rickshaw
Lahore men arrested for harassing, lunging at woman in rickshaw
‘COAS efforts crucial for striking govt-TLP pact’
‘COAS efforts crucial for striking govt-TLP pact’
Hub car bomb blast claims one life
Hub car bomb blast claims one life
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.