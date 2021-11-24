Govt to use EVMs, i-voting for Islamabad LG elections

The federal government has issued on Wednesday an ordinance for using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the upcoming local government elections in Islamabad.

Polling for the local bodies election will be conducted through EVMs, the ordinance read.

To facilitate the overseas voting process, the government has also decided to enable the i-voting option for them.

According to the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Ordinance, 2021, the mayor of Islamabad will be elected directly. The mayor will be elected for the tenure of four years.

There will be 70 members of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad while there will be 12 cabinet members.

Development work, education, basic health facilities, public transport, parks, water supply, sanitation and street lights will come under the jurisdiction of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad. A Ten-member neighbourhood council will oversee the population of 20,000.

The committee will consist of five general members, one woman, and a religious member. Elders and youth will also get representation through one member each.