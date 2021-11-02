TLP agreement: PM Imran Khan to address the nation Wednesday

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to address the nation on Wednesday (November 3) and take people into confidence over the agreement signed with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

The premier will talk about the economic, political, and security situation in the country.

The development comes after the government and TLP reached an agreement Sunday. Detail of the negotiations, which were termed successful, have not been revealed yet.

Maulana Bashir Farooqi, who was part of the talks, has indicated that the agreement would be revealed after ten days.

Alliance with TLP means isolation: Chaudhry

Earlier in the day, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the TLP will be “over sooner than Sunni Tehreek” — a religious organisation that turned itself into political party.

Religious extremists groups have capacity to use mob for violence but there capacity to stir politics has always been limited, At one point Sunni Tehreek was more violent than TLP but done n dusted this party will be over sooner,alliance with such party means int isolation https://t.co/AusuOUS5Uz — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 2, 2021

Later in the day, after the cabinet meeting, Chaudhry said that TLP and its agreement was not discussed in the agreement.

TLP activists released

At least 840 TLP activists have been released from jails in Punjab, SAMAA TV reported on Tuesday.

They were being held in 15 districts after their arrests under the maintenance of public order (MPO) law, it said.

Several more TLP activists are expected to be released under the government-TLP agreement.

However, those who have been nominated in the FIRs registered during the TLP protests are not being released at the moment, sources said.

In statements issued to journalists, TLP leaders have put the numbers of released workers at more than 1,000 and claim that more would be released later in the day.

Some of the TLP leaders including Shafiq Amini and Zaheer ul Hassan have also been freed, according to TLP social media claims.

A steering committee headed by Ali Muhammad Khan, minister of state for parliamentary affairs, has been tasked to monitor the implementation.

Ali Mohammad Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday held a press conference in Islamabad with Mufti Munibur Rehman and TLP leaders and announced the agreement.

Imran Khan musters support

In a federal cabinet meeting today, government leaders discussed the agreement signed with TLP and other issues. It was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Leaders from the ruling coalition that includes Mulsim League Quai-e-Azam (PMLQ), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) were also invited to Islamabad.

On Monday, the prime minister held a meeting with PTI core committee leaders. He said he consented to the agreement because he did not want bloodshed in the country.

The PM said talks were the only way forward. However, he also said that PTI ministers and other senior party leaders showed a lack of unity, SAMAA’s Abbas Shabir reported.

The prime minister cited the example of MQM, whose members, he said, were always seen united when he was an MNA.

The prime minister also told party leaders to prepare for the upcoming local government elections.