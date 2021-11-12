Govt-opposition contact, match debate, sugar prices, unvaccinated population

Here are some of the developments we will be following today, Friday, November 12, 2021.

Government-Opposition talks

The PTI government and opposition have made the first contact over proposed legislation in the Parliament since the cancellation of a joint session of Parliament on Thursday. The government wanted to pass some key bills at the joint session. However, its allies backtracked at the eleventh hour and the session was called off. The government is now talking to the opposition to hammer out a compromise. PTI coalition partners have expressed reservations over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) that the PTI leadership wants to introduce in the next general elections.

The T20 semifinal

After Pakitan lost the T20 World Cup semifinal to Australia, social media is on fire. The debate centres around the catch dropped by Hassan Ali. Captain Babar Azam has said that the dropped catch could be seen as a turning point in the match, but he was satisfied with the team performance. Not everyone is critical of Hassan Ali though. A large number of people have praised the national team’s efforts. The final would be played on Sunday, November 14.

Babar, Rizwan make history

Although Pakistan lost the match, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were able to make history by setting new records. Read the full story here.

Sugar Mills Association

The price of sugar has not been reduced despite the government plan to import the commodity from India. Indian sugar is not favourite among Pakistani consumers. Authorities are also conducting raids against alleged hoarders. Pakistan Sugar Mills Association will hold a news conference in Lahore today.

Action against unvaccinated people

The National Command and Control Center (NCOC) claims to have immunised around 50% Pakistani population against coronavirus. However, a large number of people remain unvaccinated. Authorities in some of the Sindh cities have decided to act against people refusing a jab. SAMAA TV would be running a report.

Cases against Sharifs

An accountability court in Lahore will hear a case against PMLN’s Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif. Both PMLN leaders have been summoned before the court.

In case you missed it

Yesterday, when everyone was focused on the match some important developments were reported. Here is a list.

PSX trade activity: wobbling stocks, uncertain investors and bearish market

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continues to wobble as the investors are still waiting for how negotiations between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will pan out.

SC lists ‘derelict’ top brass, ministers in APS tragedy order

The names of the top brass and key ministers who were in office at the time of the Army Public School attack in 2014 were resurrected in a Supreme Court written order on Thursday as it instructed Imran Khan’s government to address the grievances of parents of the martyred school children.

Suzuki, Honda, KIA increase car prices

Pak Suzuki, Honda Atlas and KIA Lucky Motors Pakistan have increased the prices of their different cars variants.