Govt negligence has turned education into a business: SC

Top judge wants all KP schools rebuilt by 2022

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Supreme Court has instructed the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority to complete the construction of schools destroyed in the 2005 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earthquake by 2022. At a hearing on Tuesday, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed came down on the chairperson of ERRA for the delay in the reconstruction. “Had your children been deprived of education, these projects would have been completed way back.” Lieutenant-General Akhtar Nawaz replied that only 3,000 out of 14,000 projects are yet to be completed. “Education and health have always been our top priority.” The top judge inquired about the details of the remaining projects. “If education and health were your top priority, not even a single project would have been incomplete. Schools and hospitals in areas affected by the earthquake should have been built within a year.” An angry Justice Ahmed, on a rampage, said that the government’s negligence has turned education into a business. “The college fee, back then, was just Rs800. Today, the school fee of toddlers is not less than Rs30,000. It is the state’s responsibility to provide free education to everyone.” The court, subsequently, summoned a detailed report on schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with details of its children and teachers and adjourned the hearing for a month. During the 2005 earthquake, hundreds of schools were destroyed. The government had then formed ERRA and given it the responsibility to rebuild 540 schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the advocate-general of the province, so far, 238 schools have been built.
