Govt manages to pass record 33 bills in a day

Shredded agenda copies, walk out and the protest by the opposition could not stop the government from getting a record 33 bills passed during the joint session of parliament Wednesday. The bills include the Elections Act, 2017 that allows the use of electronic voting machines and grants voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

The sergeants-at-arms were also seen standing between government and opposition to prevent any physical abuse. The government proved its majority with the first bill passed by 221 to 203 votes to introduce electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the next general elections.

Today’s joint session also paved way for Pakistanis living in other countries would be allowed to vote in the elections through the I-Voting system. One of the bills approved gives the State Bank of Pakistan greater autonomy.

Here’s the list of key legislation passed today:

The session passed an electoral reform bill that would allow the use of EVMs in general elections and enable Pakistanis living abroad to vote using the I-voting system.

The joint session passed a bill to comply with the International Court of Justice ruling about Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

One of the most important bills to pass was the State Bank of Pakistan Banking (SBP) Services Corporation Amendment bill. While the debate in recent days focused on EVMs, the bill on SBP has wider significance because it would grant greater autonomy to the SBP. Shaukat Tarin, the advisor to the PM on finance and revenue, on Tuesday confirmed that the autonomy of the SBP is one of the preconditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Two Muslim family laws were passed.

Anti-rape (investigation and proceedings) bill 2021 was passed.

The joint session passed the National College of Arts Institute bill.

Charity registration and facilitation bills for the Capital Territory Islamabad was also passed.

Hyderabad Institute for Technical & Management Sciences 2021 was approved.

The Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was approved.

Financial organization (Safe transactions) amendment bill was approved.

A bill to establish the University of Islamabad was also approved by the joint session.

The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Al-Karam International Institute Act, 2021

The Loans for Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Purposes (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Companies Act 2017 (amendment)

The Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The COVID-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Bill, 2021

Islamabad Food Standard and Quality Authorty Bill

The Port Qasim Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Gwadar Port Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2021

