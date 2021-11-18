Govt manages to pass record 33 bills in a day

It enable Pakistanis living abroad to vote
Shredded agenda copies, walk out and the protest by the opposition could not stop the government from getting a record 33 bills passed during the joint session of parliament Wednesday. The bills include the Elections Act, 2017 that allows the use of electronic voting machines and grants voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.
The sergeants-at-arms were also seen standing between government and opposition to prevent any physical abuse. The government proved its majority with the first bill passed by 221 to 203 votes to introduce electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the next general elections.
Today’s joint session also paved way for Pakistanis living in other countries would be allowed to vote in the elections through the I-Voting system. One of the bills approved gives the State Bank of Pakistan greater autonomy.
Here’s the list of key legislation passed today: