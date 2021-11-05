Friday, November 5, 2021  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1443
Petrol at Rs145.82: Govt increases petroleum prices by Rs8

The announcement was made in a late night notification

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Posted: Nov 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago

The federal government, via a late night notification, has increased prices of petrol and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs8 just a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a “relief package” but also warned that fuel prices would have to be increased further.

The Finance Division has offered a long winded explanation to justify the price hike but ended up admitting that it was done to maintain government revenue.

The price of petrol has been jacked by Rs8.03 to a new record high of Rs145.82, according to a notification issued by the Finance Division.

HSD price has been increased by Rs8.14 to Rs142.62 per litre.

Prices of other petroleum prices have also been increased.

Product Old price New price Change
MS (Petrol) 137.79 145.82 +8.03
High Speed Diesel (HSD)    134.48 142.62 +8.14
Kerosene (SKO)                                                   110.26 116.53 +6.27  
Light diesel Oil 108.35 114.07 +5.72

The revised prices have come into effect from today, November 5.

Finance Division admits prices hiked to maintain revenue

The Finance Division has offered a long-winded explanation to justify the price hike but has ended up admitting that the prices were increased to maintain the income that the government generates from petroleum products.

The Finance Division said that on November 1, the prime minister had not agreed to increase prices but “maintaining the 16 October 2021 petroleum prices had some underlying concerns for, e.g., cash flow issues due to the short recovery of the cost.”

The notification issued by the Finance Division further claims that “in the previous petroleum prices, already a significant relief was provided to the consumers. The Government is cognizant of its responsibility to provide maximum relief to the consumers. This has dented the Petroleum Levy budget of Rs152.5 billion during July-September, 2021 as compared to Rs20 billion realized only.

“Foregoing in view, prices of petroleum prices have been increased partially as compared to the prices being worked out by OGRA. If the Government had accepted OGRA’s recommendation, the new prices would have been much higher. In fact, the Government has absorbed the bulk of the pressure after making adjustments in the Sales Tax and Petroleum Levy. It is pertinent to mention that Petroleum Levy collection is far short of its fixed target for the first quarter of the FY 2021-22.”

