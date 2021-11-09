Tuesday, November 9, 2021  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Girl found dead in Islamabad metro station’s washroom

Murder case registered at Ramna police station

Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Reporting by Sadaqat Ali A young girl, between the age of 10 and 12, was found dead in the washroom of a deserted metro station in Islamabad's Sector G-11, the police said Monday night. The body was first seen by a passerby who informed the police. It has been moved to the PIMS hospital. According to initial reports, the police suspect the victim was sexually assaulted and then strangled. Multiple torture marks were found on the body. The actual cause of the murder has, however, not been ascertained yet. "We will only be able to same something once the autopsy reports come out," the investigation officer said. The victim has not been identified yet. The Islamabad police have sent her details to the authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. There has been no progress so far. A case has been registered under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Ramna police station. The police have obtained CCTV footage from the metro station and have begun investigations into the case. Violence against women in Pakistan If you or anyone you know has been a victim of violence, then you can contact the following organisations. Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099) Madadgar-1098 Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043 Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741 Dastak Foundation-03334161610
