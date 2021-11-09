Girl found dead in Islamabad metro station’s washroom

Reporting by Sadaqat Ali

A young girl, between the age of 10 and 12, was found dead in the washroom of a deserted metro station in Islamabad’s Sector G-11, the police said Monday night.

The body was first seen by a passerby who informed the police. It has been moved to the PIMS hospital.

According to initial reports, the police suspect the victim was sexually assaulted and then strangled. Multiple torture marks were found on the body.

The actual cause of the murder has, however, not been ascertained yet. “We will only be able to same something once the autopsy reports come out,” the investigation officer said.

The victim has not been identified yet. The Islamabad police have sent her details to the authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. There has been no progress so far.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Ramna police station. The police have obtained CCTV footage from the metro station and have begun investigations into the case.

Violence against women in Pakistan

