Gilgit-Baltistan celebrated 74th Independence Day with enthusiasm

The 74th Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan was celebrated on Monday with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

The region revolted against the rule of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of the Jammu state, and liberated 72,000 square kilometers of land. It connects Pakistan with China, Afghanistan, and India.

The main event was held at the Chinar Garden. The chief guest, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan, laid floral wreaths at the Yaadgar-e-Shuhada.

He said: “We should not forget our martyrs who rendered unprecedented sacrifices to liberate this region from a reign of oppression and cruelty.”

Stressing the need for forging unity, he said that people need to cultivate tolerance for swift development and prosperity.

The GB government observed an official holiday on the occasion. The day was marked with several events organized by social, political, and literary circles.

“It was through immense sacrifices, the people of the region secured independence from the Dogra Raj,” said Minister for Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur.

He said: “The PTI government has initiated development projects worth billions of rupees in Gilgit-Baltistan which will bring progress and development in the region.”

