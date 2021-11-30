GCU Lahore reincarnates Harry Potter world with fan-movie

Your browser does not support the video tag.

If a Harry Potter fan-movie shot at Government College University (GCU) comes remarkably close to the billion-dollar reincarnations of Rowling's wizarding world, credit goes to not only the creators but also a man who walked on this part of the Earth a century ago.

The movie The Last Follower and the Resurrection of Voldemort was screened on Monday at the GCU Lahore Harry Potter week being celebrated from November 29 to December 5. Khayaali Productions have attempted to bridge the 10-year gap since the last Harry Potter film The Deathly Hallows Part-2, which came in 2011.

Some of the shots can fling viewers to a world that resembles the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry thanks to the gothic structure of the GCU Lahore.

Director Waleed Akram and his team would not sound as credible if they had shot the movie at any other school or university in Pakistan.

And the Harry Potter world would not be recreated anywhere else either. Especially the Harry Potter experiential space at GCU Salam Hall and Harry Potter merchandise can exist outside this almost 150 year old building

Perhaps, everyone at the GCU Harry Potter week is guided by the ghost of Gottlieb Wilhelm Leitner.

All the magic lies in the main tower at GCU Lahore and the film creators knew it

He became a professor at King's College London at the age of 21 or 23 before travelling to India.

He was the first principal of the Government College Lahore from 1864 to 86. It was under him that the historic GCU building emerged on a barren piece of land with its enormous entrance tower.

All the magic lies in the main tower at GCU. The creators of the Last Follower knew that and they have appropriated the tower as much as they could. It also features on the film poster.

An old image of the GCU Lahore. PHOTO gcu.edu.pk

The building was designed by W. Purdon, Superintendent Engineer, and constructed under the supervision of Executive Engineer Kannhaiya Lal. It was completed in 1877 at a cost of Rs. 320,000, according to GCU website.

Khayaali Productions shot the movie using a single camera with 15 actors who say the GCU building was the primary motivator.

The building always inspired them and they saw a connection to the Hogwarts school, said one actor speaking to SAMAA TV.

Students have used their pocket money to produce the movie.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Professor Zaidi appreciates the efforts.

"The film and the festival exhibit enormous talent in our pupils," he said.

SAMAA TV reported that general audience will be able to watch the movie this week.