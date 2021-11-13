Four men break into Islamabad college, harass teachers and students

An Islamabad sessions court has sent four young men to prison for breaking into a college, assaulting students, and harassing teachers.

According to Dr Asad Faiz, principal of the Islamabad Model College for Boys situated in Sector F11/3, the incident took place early morning on Friday, November 12.

“The boys, between the ages of 20 and 25, got off from a grey Vigo and started banging the main door of the college at 8am,” he told the police. “They looked drunk. The suspects first beat up the security guard, hurled obscenities at him, and then forcefully entered the building.”

Once inside, the boys started assaulting students, laughing loudly all the time. They harassed women teachers at the college as well. Dr Faiz added that the suspects threatened the teachers and students as well.

“By breaking into the college and misbehaving with us, these men have not only violated the decorum of an educational institution but also broken the law,” the principal pointed out.

Immediately after the incident took place, Dr Faiz filed a complaint at the Shalimar police station. The FIR includes the following sections:

34 – acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention.

354 – assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty

355 – assault or use of criminal force to woman and stripping her of her clothes

452 – house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint

506 – punishment for criminal intimidation

The suspects, identified as Faiz Javed, Faizan Mirza, Haris Imtiaz, and Faisal Khan were immediately arrested and presented before the court on Saturday.

The suspects misbehaved during the case proceedings as well and tried to attack journalists who tried to film them. The court has sent them to prison on judicial remand.