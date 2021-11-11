Thursday, November 11, 2021  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Former district health officer, wife killed in Mastung road crash

Five people were injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Nov 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Dr Abdullah Jamali, the former district health officer of Jaffarabad, and his wife were killed and five other people injured in a car accident in Balochistan’s Mastung on Wednesday night.

According to the Levies, the accident took place near Al-Hassan Hotel in Khad Kocha of Mastung where the vehicle overturned due to over speeding.

The 70-year-old former District Health Officer Jaffarabad Dr Abdullah Jamali and his wife Bibi Gul died on the spot.

Five others, including a five-year-old girl, were injured in the accident and were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The injured have been identified as Zubaida, a five-year-old girl Tanzeela, BB Farida, Obaidullah and Fahim.

According to Levies, the victims belong to the same family.

