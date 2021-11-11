Former district health officer, wife killed in Mastung road crash

Dr Abdullah Jamali, the former district health officer of Jaffarabad, and his wife were killed and five other people injured in a car accident in Balochistan’s Mastung on Wednesday night.

According to the Levies, the accident took place near Al-Hassan Hotel in Khad Kocha of Mastung where the vehicle overturned due to over speeding.

The 70-year-old former District Health Officer Jaffarabad Dr Abdullah Jamali and his wife Bibi Gul died on the spot.

Five others, including a five-year-old girl, were injured in the accident and were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The injured have been identified as Zubaida, a five-year-old girl Tanzeela, BB Farida, Obaidullah and Fahim.

According to Levies, the victims belong to the same family.