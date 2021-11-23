Former CJP Saqib Nisar’s leaked audio was reportedly ‘pieced together’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

An audio clip is being associated with former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar in which he is allegedly talking to some other person about the trial of former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and her daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The audio clip was uploaded to the internet by Fact Focus, which is “a Pakistan-based digital media news organization working on data-based investigative news stories,” according to the bio on its website.

#FactFocus Exclusive :

Saqib Nisar, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, ordered to sentence Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz as "institutions" wanted to bring Imran Khan to power.

Fact Focus Youtube Video Linkhttps://t.co/AQZW3s5R3Z pic.twitter.com/oPFdTGt8S1 — #FactFocus (@FactFocusFF) November 21, 2021

In the audio clip, former CJP Nisar is allegedly saying, “Let me be a little blunt about it, unfortunately, we have institutions who give judgments.”

“In this case [the trial of Nawaz Sharif and her daughter] we will have to penalize Nawaz Sharif as we have been told that Imran Khan is to be brought to power.”

The person purported to be CJP Nisar further adds that Maryam Nawaz Sharif must also be handed punishment irrespective of merit.

Speaking to SAMAA TV and other media outlets, the former CJP termed the audio clip as “fabricated.” He said either the voice was not his or the clip has been produced by stitching together clips from his speeches. “I have never said that to anyone,” he says.

Fact Focus has said that it obtained the audio clip two months ago and had it examined by Garret Discovery, an American firm specializing in multimedia forensics.

According to Fact Focus, the firm’s analysis report has certified that the audio clip has not been edited in any way.

The Fact Focus report quotes former CJP Nisar as saying that he had never contacted any judge of an accountability court to order them to announce a verdict against Nawaz or Maryam.

"Why I would do that?" Nisar asked, according to the report. "I have no grudges against Mian Nawaz Sharif."

The audio is “pieced together”

According to a report by SAMAA TV, the said audio clip appears to be pieced together from two separate speeches of former CJP Nisar.

The two speeches were made by former CJP Nisar on January 22, 2018, and February 22, 2018. The former speech was made in an address to a judicial conference, while the latter was made while addressing a ceremony of Islamabad High Court Bar.

Some phrases in the audio clip are exact matches with parts of speeches the former CJP did on the two occasions.

When SAMAA TV contacted Garret Discovery, the firm which authenticated the audio clip, their representatives refused to comment on the development.

Reactions to the leaked audio

Speaking to SAMAA TV Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry appreciated the efforts of SAMAA TV and said that there is no doubt left now and everything is clear.

“It is unfortunate that whenever Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz’s cases are set to be heard by the courts, similar leaks appear in the media to discredit our judicial system. This is done by PMLN,” said Chaudhry.

“This has been done on the behest of Maryam Nawaz Sharif and an investigation must be conducted into this matter.”

Senior PMLN leader Mian Javed Latif said that he is not concerned whether the audiotape is real or fake.

“I am more concerned about what Ali Ahmed Kurd said about the judiciary at the Asma Jehangir Conference,” said Latif.

“Was there any investigation on the statement of Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui? Was the audio of Judge Arshad Malik investigated?”

Earlier, reacting to the leaked audio clip, Pakistan Muslim League N President Shehbaz Sharif said that the “new audio clip of former Chief Justice shows how Nawaz Sharif & Maryam Nawaz were targeted as part of a grand scheme to keep them out of the political process.”

He tweeted, "time has come to right the wrongs inflicted on them. The nation looks forward to justice system.”

The emergence of a new audio clip of former Chief Justice shows how Nawaz Sharif & Maryam Nawaz were targeted as part of a grand scheme to keep them out of political process. Time has come to right the wrongs inflicted on them. The nation looks forward to justice system. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 22, 2021

This is the second time this month that former CJP Nisar has come under question for his role in the ouster of Nawaz Sharif in 2018.

On November 15, The News published a story with revelations about CJP Nisar. The story was based on information from a former top judge of Gilgit-Baltistan, Rana M Shamim. Saqib Nisar was visiting him in GB for vacation in 2018. One evening, as they drank tea, Nisar received a call. The person on the other end was his Registrar. “He [Nisar] directed him to go the residence of Justice…of… and request him to immediately call him [Nisar].” The story did not give the name of the judge who was supposed to follow these orders.

Nisar instructed the Registrar to convey, on his behalf, that “Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif must not be released on bail before the general elections at any cost.”

Nisar later told the mystery high court judge that PML-N leaders must remain in jail until the elections were over. “On assurances from the other side, he [Saqib Nisar] became calm and happily demanded another cup of tea,” according to the GB judge, speaking to The News.

Nisar also told the GB judge to treat this exchange as if he had never heard anything

However, GB’s Rana M Shamim broke his silence in an affidavit on November 10. His statements were given under oath. The document contains his signatures as well as a copy of his CNIC.

His statement added that Nawaz and Maryam were “falsely implicated”.

However, Saqib Nisar said that the former GB judge’s statement was a “pack of lies”. I have never given such orders to any judge or court, he told SAMAA TV.

He also said that Rana Shamim wanted an extension but he refused it.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah took notice of the allegations leveled against Saqib Nisar and summoned GB judge Rana Shamim and The News journalist Ansar Abbasi.

The court has started contempt proceedings against former judge Rana Shamim, Ansar Abbasi and the Jang Group of newspapers CEO for “attempting to discredit the sanctity of the judiciary”.