Fog, smog continues to disrupt life in Punjab

More than 120 smog infections are being reported in Punjab daily

Posted: Nov 21, 2021
Posted: Nov 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Smog engulfed Punjab— Photo: Online

Dense and shallow patches of fog and smog continue to blanket Lahore, Sargodha, Sahiwal and Faisalabad divisions where people have been complaining of breathing difficulties and irritable eyes for the last few days.

The AQI Index of Lahore was recorded above 500 throughout last week. At one point, the provincial capital was declared the most polluted city in the world as well.

The crisis seems to be tightening its vice around Lahore as the weather changes. Other cities most affected by air pollution include Sahiwal, Faisalabad, and Raiwind.

Today, an Air Quality Index of 370 was recorded in Lahore early morning and was deemed hazardous.

Due to the smog, visibility levels throughout cities were reduced, causing problems for commuters and leading to serious health issues such as flu, cough, throat infection, breathing problems, and chest pain.

According to doctors, more than 120 smog infections are being reported in the province on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) says the foggy and smoggy conditions will stay today across Punjab.

Earlier, the Punjab government issued a notification to reduce 50% of staff at private offices and said that half of the private-sector employees will work from home.

The Lahore Commissioner has banned the use of Euro II petrol and diesel in Lahore for one month and instructed people to use Euro V to eradicate smog problems.

He also ordered the authorities to spray water at different streets and roads to curb the smog.

Precautionary measures for smog

According to pulmonologists, some precautionary measures can be taken by people, especially those who spend a majority of their time outdoors.

  • Wear masks, preferably two
  • Wear sunglasses to prevent itchy eyes
  • Wash as soon as you reach home
  • Drink lots of water
  • Keep a check on the AQI index and avoid areas where the air quality is poor
  • Avoid exercising in smoggy conditions
  • Avoid taking routes that are built up or congested
  • If you have asthma, carry an inhaler

